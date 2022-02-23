Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. 554,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,084,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $235.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

