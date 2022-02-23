Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $79.32. 100,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,870. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

