Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $63.65. 165,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

