Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of X stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

