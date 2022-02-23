Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,198 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,425.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KROS opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

