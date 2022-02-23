Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

