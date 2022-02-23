Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Invests $238,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $214.91 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

