PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

PTCT opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

