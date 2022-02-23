PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 299,114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

