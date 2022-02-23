PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.45, but opened at $37.03. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 7,292 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after buying an additional 299,114 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

