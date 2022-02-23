PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after acquiring an additional 208,601 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

