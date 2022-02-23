Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €120.00 ($136.36) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.78 ($131.57).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €88.64 ($100.73) on Wednesday. Puma has a one year low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a one year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €102.33.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

