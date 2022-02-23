PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039 shares.The stock last traded at $32.95 and had previously closed at $34.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTC. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

