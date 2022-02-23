Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2022 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $93.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.84. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

