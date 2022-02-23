Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $64.44 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,976,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

