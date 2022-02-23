Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Lowered by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

WCN stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

