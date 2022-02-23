Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.11. Q2 posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $132.94.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,002 shares of company stock worth $5,127,921. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

