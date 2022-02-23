Qcash Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $62.99 million and approximately $62.35 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.44 or 0.06917080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,981.79 or 0.99946114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049861 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.