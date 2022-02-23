Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,751 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.19% of Qorvo worth $34,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $9,705,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 6.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,372,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.