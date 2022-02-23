Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Quanta Services reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanta Services.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 180.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $100.77 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

