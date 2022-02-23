Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $388.05

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.05 ($5.28) and traded as low as GBX 373.60 ($5.08). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 385 ($5.24), with a volume of 3,515 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 388.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 426.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £186.26 million and a PE ratio of 64.17.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.