Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter worth about $5,335,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter worth about $983,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBT opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

