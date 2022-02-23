Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $1.97. Qumu shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 23,754 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
About Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.