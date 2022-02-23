Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $1.97. Qumu shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 23,754 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

