Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.