Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEP)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.