R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for R1 RCM in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCM. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

RCM opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,014 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 172,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 39.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,284 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 561,758 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

