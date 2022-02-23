Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

