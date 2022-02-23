Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.