Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Radian Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Radian Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,888,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,214 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

