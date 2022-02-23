Radius Health (RDUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Radius Health to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.
In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
About Radius Health
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
