Radius Health (RDUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Radius Health to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Radius Health by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 815.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 191,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1,522.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

