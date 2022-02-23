Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Share Buyback Plan

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.