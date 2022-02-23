Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. 281,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.48.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Range Resources by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Range Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Range Resources by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

