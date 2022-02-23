Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Get Reading International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter worth $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.