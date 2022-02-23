RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%.
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.
