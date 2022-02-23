RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 409,386 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in RealNetworks by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

