Red Spruce Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,562,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,415,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 880,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,710,133. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

