Red Spruce Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $740.01. 6,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,404. The business has a 50-day moving average of $845.65 and a 200 day moving average of $887.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

