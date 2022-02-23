Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.67. 493,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,540,393. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $254.90. The company has a market capitalization of $300.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

