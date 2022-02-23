ReddCoin Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and $14,380.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,987.31 or 0.99961033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067656 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00238136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00145011 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00292835 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004122 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

