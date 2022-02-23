Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Redfin worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $92.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,549,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.