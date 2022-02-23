REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $2.69

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.87. REE Automotive shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 9,617 shares.

REE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

