REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $2.69

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.87. REE Automotive shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 9,617 shares.
REE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41.
REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
