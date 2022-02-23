Regis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,143 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 2,362 call options.

RGS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 7,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,648. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.61. Regis has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regis will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regis by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regis in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Regis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

