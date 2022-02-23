Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $575,000 Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 181.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NYSE:AI opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $127.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

