Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

