Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $888,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $197.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $183.75 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

