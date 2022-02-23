Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 342 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

