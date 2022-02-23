Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 29 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $473.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $438.81 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

