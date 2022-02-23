Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Nexa Resources worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth $91,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NEXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Nexa Resources Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.