Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 944.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 429,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

