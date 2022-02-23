Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of James River Group worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of James River Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of James River Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of James River Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in James River Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in James River Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.