Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Douglas Dynamics worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 100,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $823.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

