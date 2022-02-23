Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 385,200 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of W&T Offshore worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

