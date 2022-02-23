Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 44,380 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,380 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

